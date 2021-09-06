Bbva USA Acquires Shares of 1,159 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,187 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,954 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 665.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,190,000 after buying an additional 30,880 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $39,647,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SRPT. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.79.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $80.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.30 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.93) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.43 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

