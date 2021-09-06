Bbva USA Makes New $110,000 Investment in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 377 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 704.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,727,000 after purchasing an additional 78,573 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,247,000 after acquiring an additional 180,660 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 107,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 79.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RNG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.85.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total transaction of $191,465.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 194,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,452,525.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $25,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,430 shares of company stock valued at $16,695,015. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RNG opened at $250.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.47 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.75. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. As a group, analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.