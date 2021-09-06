Bbva USA Makes New $146,000 Investment in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,896.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OII opened at $13.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 3.56. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

