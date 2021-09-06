Bbva USA Purchases New Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 951 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,616,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,458,000 after acquiring an additional 58,670 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,182,791,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,773,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,479,000 after purchasing an additional 29,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,400,000 after purchasing an additional 937,602 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $832,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $148.19 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.25 and a one year high of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 75.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.37.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

