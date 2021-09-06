Bbva USA Takes Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 62.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.

AEP opened at $90.41 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

