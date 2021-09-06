Bbva USA Takes Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 2,601.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 67.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $24.88 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

