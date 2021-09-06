Bellevue Asset Management LLC Has $121,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITA stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,661 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.32 and a 200-day moving average of $106.06. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

