Bellevue Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in PepsiCo by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 31,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,118,000. Level Four Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.1% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 46,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $157.09. The stock had a trading volume of 142,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,976. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.37. The company has a market cap of $217.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

