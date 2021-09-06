Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 24.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Shares of EXPD traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.57. 750,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,617. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $130.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.74 and a 200-day moving average of $116.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,150 shares of company stock worth $23,779,063 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

