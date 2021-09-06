Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 1.0% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after buying an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amgen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,478,151,000 after buying an additional 214,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after buying an additional 879,184 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,439,922,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Amgen by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,586,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $891,152,000 after buying an additional 260,664 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $226.37. 100,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,642. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.47 and its 200-day moving average is $240.63. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.