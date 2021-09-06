Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,547 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 192.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

eBay stock opened at $76.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.12 and a 200-day moving average of $64.56. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $77.83.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,460 shares of company stock worth $5,844,236 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.