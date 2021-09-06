Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.15 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2,830.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 30.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 86,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 39.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.00.

NYSE TDY opened at $448.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $443.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.21. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $301.76 and a 1 year high of $465.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

