Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 4,158 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of BRO opened at $58.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.50. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $59.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

