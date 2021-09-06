Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 37.4% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 68.8% in the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,509 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 17.4% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter worth $1,159,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 4,052.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 661,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,085,000 after acquiring an additional 645,846 shares in the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB opened at $40.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.