Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of Beyond Meat stock traded down $4.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.97. 4,315,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,503,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 1.59. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $99.86 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 15.36.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $761,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,358. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $455,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,498.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at about $446,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 21.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 20.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Beyond Meat by 285.2% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.