Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Receives $1,450.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,450.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Big Yellow Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

OTCMKTS BYLOF opened at $21.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72. Big Yellow Group has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $21.35.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

