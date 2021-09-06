Bitball Treasure Trading 10.7% Lower This Week (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $33.75 million and $846,657.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be bought for about $75.00 or 0.00142142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

