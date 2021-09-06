BitDegree Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,815.00 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One BitDegree coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $959,554.80 and $1,815.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitDegree has traded 77.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00068392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00017003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.26 or 0.00143710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.57 or 0.00794543 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00047431 BTC.

BitDegree Coin Profile

BitDegree is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDegree

