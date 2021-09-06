BLOCKv Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.76 Million (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $34.76 million and $36,294.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv coin can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00066012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00017682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00138960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.07 or 0.00777046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00046458 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv (VEE) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,301,394,753 coins. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

