Bodycote (LON:BOY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,007.00

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,007 ($13.16) and last traded at GBX 983 ($12.84), with a volume of 15101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 984.50 ($12.86).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 990 ($12.93) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 861.43 ($11.25).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 905.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 845.14. The company has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.84%.

About Bodycote (LON:BOY)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

