Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $66.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Boise Cascade Company operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber and particleboard and distributes wood products, such as decking, EWP, lumber, panel, particleboard, and MDF products. It has operations primarily in the United States and Canada. Boise Cascade Company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

Boise Cascade stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,569. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.34.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 18.7% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 15.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boise Cascade (BCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.