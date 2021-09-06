Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) is Proem Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Proem Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 8.2% of Proem Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Proem Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its holdings in Booking by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 1,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,340,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.3% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 11.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking stock traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,304.45. The stock had a trading volume of 196,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,630. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,193.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,286.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($10.81) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,487.24.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.