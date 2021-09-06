Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $2,763,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 93,870.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH opened at $83.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.51. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $74.32 and a 52 week high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.