Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $218.54 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will announce sales of $218.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $218.43 million to $218.70 million. BOX posted sales of $196.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full year sales of $858.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $857.72 million to $859.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $950.77 million, with estimates ranging from $933.40 million to $963.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BOX.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOX. Raymond James upped their target price on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,139,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,889 shares of company stock worth $1,136,240 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 31.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in BOX by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in BOX by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 73.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.04. 1,275,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,866. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.21 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOX (BOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.