Bp Plc Has $28.98 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bp Plc lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 535,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,007 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.2% of Bp Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bp Plc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $28,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.73. 13,220,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,559,859. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

