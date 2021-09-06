Bp Plc Invests $15.74 Million in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Bp Plc acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 82,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $15,737,000. Bp Plc owned approximately 0.16% of Carlisle Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,004 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,848,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $304,148,000 after buying an additional 69,593 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,807,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,060,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $174,501,000 after buying an additional 25,339 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,422,000 after acquiring an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,126,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total value of $7,510,231.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Carlisle Companies stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $207.25. 1,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,514. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $215.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

