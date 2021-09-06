Bp Plc Lowers Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 106,176 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $14,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

NYSE:APH traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.04. The stock had a trading volume of 54,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $77.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $4,594,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,400 shares of company stock valued at $32,609,620. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.61.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.