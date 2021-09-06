Bp Plc Lowers Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bp Plc cut its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,002 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $12,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $198.80. 20,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.75. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.77.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

