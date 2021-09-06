Bp Plc Trims Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bp Plc cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,004 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 30,592 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $144.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,506,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,950,649. The firm has a market cap of $163.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.69. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.30 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

