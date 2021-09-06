Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 778 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

IXUS traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.79. 75,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,461. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $56.66 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.852 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

