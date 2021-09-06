Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $19.32 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,462 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for 2.3% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $19,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 87,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 307.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 914,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,916,000 after acquiring an additional 689,807 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.98. The stock had a trading volume of 70,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,847. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $63.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.20.

