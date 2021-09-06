Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 5,459 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBMK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.16. The stock had a trading volume of 31,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,531. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.28.

