Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,258 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,402,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699,308 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,474,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,869 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,823 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,904,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $829,833,000 after acquiring an additional 409,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Shares of Pfizer stock remained flat at $$46.84 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 20,834,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,067,275. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.77. The firm has a market cap of $262.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.