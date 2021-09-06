Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $207,000 in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 23,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

