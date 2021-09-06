Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 14,515 América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in América Móvil by 1,193.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,739,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,588 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,326,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,390,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,884,000 after buying an additional 727,746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,310,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,383,000 after buying an additional 719,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,405,000 after buying an additional 509,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $18.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Telmex, Brazil, Southern Cone, Colombia, Andean, Central America, United States, Caribbean, and Europe.

