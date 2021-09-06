Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 144,222 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 87.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144,222 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 458,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 27,105 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 251,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 18,848 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 21.4% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 313,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 55,415 shares during the period.

NYSE:KYN opened at $8.06 on Monday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

