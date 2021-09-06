Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $572.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $555.00 to $572.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $549.52.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $497.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $343.48 and a 52-week high of $507.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $480.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.