Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $572.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $555.00 to $572.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
AVGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $549.52.
NASDAQ AVGO opened at $497.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $343.48 and a 52-week high of $507.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $480.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.
In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Broadcom
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
Featured Article: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.