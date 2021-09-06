Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $500.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $478.00 to $500.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $549.52.

AVGO stock opened at $497.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. Broadcom has a one year low of $343.48 and a one year high of $507.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $480.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

