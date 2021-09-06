Broderick Brian C Decreases Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Broderick Brian C lessened its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup comprises about 2.7% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $10,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 178,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.17.

ATR traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.15. 112,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,681. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.30 and a 200 day moving average of $141.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.34 and a 52 week high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

