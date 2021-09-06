Broderick Brian C Makes New $342,000 Investment in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)

Broderick Brian C acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANVS. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their target price on Annovis Bio from $45.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of ANVS traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,475. The firm has a market cap of $290.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 1.96. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.62.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

