Brokerages Anticipate Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.38. Construction Partners reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $261.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of Construction Partners stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.00. 2,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,531. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.65, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $504,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Construction Partners by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Construction Partners by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Construction Partners (ROAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.