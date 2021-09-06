Brokerages Anticipate Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.39). Exagen reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 43.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on XGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.70. 30,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.51. Exagen has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 15.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $140,470.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,208.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $162,652.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $319,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,521 shares of company stock worth $348,499 over the last ninety days. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Exagen by 25.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Exagen by 137.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Exagen by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

