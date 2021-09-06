Brokerages Anticipate GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GAN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.08). GAN posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 316.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GAN has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GAN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of GAN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.70. 467,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,709. The company has a market cap of $743.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.06. GAN has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average is $18.83.

In related news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit purchased 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,685.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,385. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 290,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,306 shares of company stock worth $578,407. 9.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of GAN by 43.9% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

