Brokerages Anticipate Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $541.50 Million

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2021

Brokerages expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to post $541.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $545.00 million and the lowest is $538.00 million. Korn Ferry reported sales of $344.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KFY. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

Shares of KFY stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.79. 185,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,879. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $74.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.24. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

In other news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $519,067.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,077.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,090,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,574,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,610 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 90.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 59.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

