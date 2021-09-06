Brokerages Anticipate PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. PetIQ reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 290.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $2.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $271.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.61 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ PETQ traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $26.93. The company had a trading volume of 14,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,791. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.23. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.02 million, a PE ratio of -9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $165,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,042.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 30,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $1,182,900.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,470 shares of company stock worth $2,447,574. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in PetIQ by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

