Brokerages Anticipate Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.12. Zynex posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.23 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZYXI shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Zynex from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $13.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28. Zynex has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.95. The stock has a market cap of $458.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.87 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,405.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 177,320 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $2,689,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,320 shares of company stock valued at $2,851,474. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 18.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 24.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 0.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

