Brokerages Expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.11. Allison Transmission reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allison Transmission.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.76 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NYSE ALSN traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.19. 457,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,786. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.90. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 71.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.