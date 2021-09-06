Brokerages Expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) to Post -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) to post ($0.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aravive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.43). Aravive posted earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.87). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.15. 72,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,286. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 3.10. Aravive has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $9.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Aravive by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

