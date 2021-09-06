Brokerages Expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Post $2.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will announce earnings per share of $2.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.07. Baidu posted earnings per share of $3.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $10.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Baidu.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

BIDU stock opened at $162.98 on Friday. Baidu has a one year low of $116.41 and a one year high of $354.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,740,919,000 after buying an additional 225,447 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,495,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,936,089,000 after buying an additional 60,406 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 126.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,767 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 62.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $957,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 58.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,412 shares in the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

