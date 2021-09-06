Brokerages Expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) will announce sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.58 billion. Herbalife Nutrition posted sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full year sales of $6.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLF. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:HLF opened at $52.83 on Monday. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.31.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,200 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $415,666 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

